Storm Darcy: Lincolnshire faces frequent heavy snow showers

A number of schools In Lincolnshire that have been opened to children of key workers and vulnerable children during lockdown have been forced to close due to the conditions.

Motorists have been facing challenging driving conditions today after the heavy snow. Lincolnshire has seen up to 15cm of snow.

More than 50 collisions have been reported and a number of vehicles have come off the road, according to Lincolnshire Police.

The roads currently affected:

A1 - Snow settling in lane 2 both Northbound and Southbound

A158 - Horncastle to Partney closed

A153 - Horncastle Road blocked in both directions

A157 - passable reports of vehicles stuck – between Wragby and Louth

Despite the weather conditions Covid-19 testing sites remain open.

In times of need the community are supporting Lincolnshire Police during these adverse weather conditions.

The Lincolnshire Highways team spent the night gritting the roads and say they will be back out on routes countywide with ploughs today.

Here's how it looks at RAF Leeming.

