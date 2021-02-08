The Chuckle Brothers to live on with animation project .... and no slacking!

Ello-o ..... From me to you, The Chuckle Brothers could soon be bringing back laughter to the nation - thanks to a project which will see the comedy duo revived in animation form.

Following the death of Barry Chuckle in August 2018, brother Paul has remained in the public eye through pantomimes and personal appearances. And now he is inviting cartoonists and illustrators to sketch the pair for an upcoming animation project.

The 73-year-old says he is regularly contacted by fans expressing their regret that The Chuckle Brothers are no longer on our screens and wants to bring some joy to the world during the pandemic.

His new project means the brothers, who grew up in Rotherham, are making a comeback in cartoon, animation and book form. Paul Chuckle has asked budding artists and fans to send their sketches of himself and the late Barry "as we were", adding he will personally review them himself.

"The Chuckle Brothers have lived on," said Paul. "It is quite overwhelming really because I constantly get lots of lovely messages, thousands of social media followers and I get stopped in the street all the time - social distancing considered. Actually, if Barry was here he would think social distancing was a kind of dance.

A lot of people grew up with us and have children and even grandchildren of their own and have asked if there is anyway that we can do something to get the Chuckle Brothers going again. Well, we can't bring Barry back - I wish we could - but we are going to be doing all our daft things in a different way. Paul Chuckle

So the search is one for someone - or maybe two or three people - who can really draw The Chuckle Brothers 'as they were'. Paul has promised to personally look at every illustration sent to Mighty Pens Ltd.

He stresses it is not a competition and that he is looking for talented people who can help The Chuckle Brothers give people laughter again. Oh - and no slacking.