Warnings across Yorkshire & Lincolnshire as Storm Darcy brings major disruption

Police warned people not to travel as heavy snow and ice brought disruption to parts of the UK, closing coronavirus vaccination centres and schools.

The Met Office has issued amber snow warnings for North East Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire and South Yorkshire where heavy snow is likely to cause long delays on roads.

Snow showers will become frequent and around 3cm-8cm is set to fall in these areas, reaching up to 15cm particularly over the Lincolnshire Wolds. Strong northeasterly winds are expected to cause the snow drift.

The Met Office says power cuts are likely, along with interruptions to mobile phone services.

The AA said the "treacherous driving conditions" led to "numerous" accidents on UK roads on Monday.Spokesman Ben Sheridan said:

Roads will be lethal where snow and ice has hit the UK. If you must travel, reduce your speed to account for the conditions and leave plenty of space behind other vehicles. Don't forget to clear snow from the windows, lights and roof of the car so you can see and be seen, and watch out for black ice and compacted snow, especially in rural areas. Ben Sheridan, AA spokesman

Lincolnshire Police are asking people to avoid travel as the snow is making driving conditions difficult in many areas of the county.

The force says they have already had a number of road traffic collisions reported and incidents with vehicles stuck due to snow.

Meanwhile, National Rail has told train passengers that services across the country are likely to be affected by the conditions.

The firm said "it may be necessary to close some routes", and urged customers to travel "later in the morning".

Despite the weather conditions in Sheffield, vaccinations at the Arena are going ahead as scheduled.

A number of schools that are open during lockdown for children of key workers and vulnerable children have been closed across Lincolnshire. A list of the schools closed due to the weather can be found here.

Yellow snow and ice warnings are also in place for much of the rest of the UK including East Riding of Yorkshire, Kingston upon Hull, North Yorkshire, West Yorkshire and York with people told to expect "frequent" wintry showers that "may lead to travel disruption in places".

The Met Office is warning some communities to expect the following:

Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers

Some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely

Power cuts are likely and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

The warnings will run into Wednesday.