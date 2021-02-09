Is Willow Britain's brightest dog? Chris Kiddey has been to find out.

When it comes to clever canines there is no doubt Willow from Bradford is a high flier.

The Cock-a-poo has been recruited, to help her owner and teacher Charlotte Price, during lockdown learning.

The two-year-old pooch can not only count but spell as well giving her pupils and even some well known faces, paws for thought.

"I've not come across a dog who can do this before and I think reaction from people is that they've never really seen it done before either" Charlotte Price, Willow's owner

Willow can count and spell Credit: ITV Yorkshire

Charlotte added: "I think Willow goes to show that dogs given the facilitation can achieve anything and it is our job to work out what that can be"