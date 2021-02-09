Bradford teacher counts on clever canine during lockdown lessons
Is Willow Britain's brightest dog? Chris Kiddey has been to find out.
When it comes to clever canines there is no doubt Willow from Bradford is a high flier.
The Cock-a-poo has been recruited, to help her owner and teacher Charlotte Price, during lockdown learning.
The two-year-old pooch can not only count but spell as well giving her pupils and even some well known faces, paws for thought.
"I've not come across a dog who can do this before and I think reaction from people is that they've never really seen it done before either"
Charlotte added: "I think Willow goes to show that dogs given the facilitation can achieve anything and it is our job to work out what that can be"