Doncaster couple celebrate £1 million National Lottery Scratchcard win

A hot tub, a house in the country, an MG sports car and the chance to swim with pigs in the Caribbean are all on Mark and Sara Plowright's shopping list after winning £1 million on a National Lottery Scratchard.

The couple, from Doncaster, say they have been saving up for a house 'for so long', and that the would like to move further into the countryside and to live close to a local pub .

Hot tub is top of the list Credit: National Lottery

Mark, who is 47 and a Concierge at Robin Hood Airport Mark, bought the scratchcard from the Nisa Local store in Auckley, Doncaster, when on January 21st. He said he couldn't believe his eyes when revealing the win.

I unpacked the shopping and placed the Scratchcard on the table, thinking nothing more of it. I took our dog for a walk, got back and made a cup of tea and waited for Sara to get home...... so sat down to scratch it and I just kept seeing lots of ‘fifty-thousands’. I was adding them up to £300,000 just as Sara walked in. I said to her ‘I think we might have won a bit of money!

I got her to check it over and that’s when Sara realised that I hadn’t actually scratched off part of it. She then got a pen and paper, added it up and thought we had won £750,000, which we were beyond shocked about. We immediately took it to the shop to get it checked and they told us we needed to call Camelot. When we did, Camelot told us that we were in fact now millionaires! Mark Plowright

Mark and Sara, who is 42 and a training co-ordinator, say they both plan to continue working - but may cut their hours down in the future.

Mark, who prepares private and chartered planes for wealthy fliers including celebrities, is looking forward to experiencing the high life himself with his new-found fortune.

Ready to fly high: Mark Plowright Credit: National Lottery