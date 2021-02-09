Horse logger Jonathan Booty has been using his eight-year-old Shire horse Frank to clear timber from mixed woodland in Hollywell in Lincolnshire.

Not put off by heavy snowfall, Frank has been ploughing his way through the three hectre site saving money and the environment in the process.

Jonathan and other horse loggers across the UK are often called to work in Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSIs) where there is unique or rare flora and fauna where the woodland has to be managed carefully.

He has had Frank since he was weened and said he is a 'very nice horse to work with and to train." Frank’s thick coat protects him from the cold, and he works outside all year round.