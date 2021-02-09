Motorway police throw the book at covid-breaking speeding motorist who travelled 100 miles 'for food'
Two people who travelled around 100 miles from Staffordshire to Bradford told police who spotted them driving at 100mph on the M62 that they had made the journey to 'buy food'.
Both driver and passenger were reported for breaching Covid restrictions and arrested for immigration offences. In a tweet, the West Yorkshire Roads Policing Unit said the driver had no licence or insurance - and that the car was seized.