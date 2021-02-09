Police have praised the bravery of a shopkeeper who stopped an alleged armed robbery at a store in Sutton in Ashfield.

Officers were called to Portland Square on Sunday 7th February, after the shopkeeper managed to disarm a teenager, who had allegedly threatened them with a knife, before pinning him to the floor until help arrived.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with robbery in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today.(Tuesday 9th February)

The shopkeeper had suffered a cut to their hand in the incident but the injury is not believed to be serious.

This was an incredibly brave act by the shopkeeper who put themselves at risk in order to apprehend a suspect. The quick response by officers combined with his actions meant a boy was arrested and charged in connection with the report. Detective Sergeant Mark Shaw, Nottinghamshire Police

Det Sergeant Shaw added: “While we would never encourage anyone to escalate and incident or put themselves in danger, the victim did a fantastic job and enabled police to take over, bringing the incident to as safe a conclusion as possible.”