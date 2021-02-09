A new police unit has been launched aimed at tackling rural, wildlife and heritage crime across east Yorkshire.

Four police constables and one sergeant will make up the dedicated rural task force which will be based at Driffield police station.

This new team will focus on disruption of criminal activities, apprehension, arrest, charging and prosecution of offenders. “All with the aim of deterring others from committing similar offences. This will send out a clear message that rural, wildlife and heritage crime will not be tolerated. Neighbourhood Police Inspector Jon Powell, Humberside Police

The Rural Task Force will carry on the work already done by community policing teams who have been focusing on hare coursing and poaching, marine wildlife disturbance, raptor persecution as well as offences around hunting with dogs, badger baiting and heritage crime.

Using the latest drone technology the unit will work alongside Humberside Fire and Rescue to gather the best evidence of hunting and poaching offences. It will also partner with East Riding Council to give Community Protection Warnings and Notices to those who commit wildlife crime.

Working closely with neighbouring forces, the unit will continue sharing intelligence and information to target criminals who travel across the border to commit offences.