Cora, 8, designs board game to relieve the boredom of lockdown

Eight-year-old Cora Hughes from Huddersfield has her sights set high. She would like to be an astronaut. Or an artist.

But in the meantime Cora is making quite a name for herself in the world of board games. With a little help from her dad, Dan, the pair have invented their own board game to relieve the boredom of lockdown.

They started a crowdfunding campaign to get the game mass produced - with an initial target of £12,000.

But Cora Quest - named after Cora herself of course and described as a 'customisable dungeon crawl adventure for the whole family' - is is so popular they've now raised more than six times that amount.

Cora even features in the game herself - well she can, it is hers - as the Wizard Woman, as Chris Kiddey reports above.