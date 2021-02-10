Jet2 further suspends holidays amid growing uncertainty over UK's travel plans

The Leeds based airline Jet2 has announced it is further extending the suspension of all its holidays up to and including April 14th.

It comes amid growing uncertainty over travel plans with the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps saying it is "too soon to book a holiday".

Jet2 says anyone affected by the changes will get a full refund.

Due to the ongoing uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and government travel restrictions, we’ve taken the decision to extend the suspension of all holidays up to and including 14 April 2021. Please note, our holidays to Iceland are suspended up to and including 26 April 2021. If you’re due to travel from 15 April 2021 onwards, we’ll provide an update closer to the time

We want our customers to be on holiday enjoying themselves and we're looking forward to resuming our award-winning holidays. In the meantime, we’d like to thank you for your patience and understanding Jet2

Mr Shapps has said people should not be booking holidays right now - either at home or abroad. He indicated that travel restrictions may not be eased until everyone in he UK - and potentially in overseas destinations - has had their coronavirus vaccinations.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to say more about the route to unlocking the country, starting when he speaks about it on February 22nd

The possibility of giving people "vaccine passports" to allow a return to international travel has been debated in the UK and elsewhere - but it seems the Government has ruled out that idea.

The Greek prime minister has said he would welcome British holidaymakers if they could prove they have been vaccinated.