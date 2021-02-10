Leeds Rhinos back launch of semi-pro netball in Yorkshire

Elite netball returns on Friday (February 12th) and with it a huge opportunity not just for the sport as a whole, but particularly for a new franchise in Yorkshire, backed by the might of the Leeds Rhinos.

For the very first time, every Superleague match - all played at two behind-closed-doors venues, one near Pontefract and the other in the London Olympic Park - will be televised live.

In training, Leeds Rhinos

The Rhinos start with a match against the Celtic Dragons and John Shires has been to see them in training.

He's been talking to players Paige Kindred and Jade Clarke - Jade is the Rhinos captain and was a member of England's gold medal winning team at the 2018 Commonwealth Games - and Australian coach Dan Ryan - one of very few male netball coaches in the word.