The community of Mixenden in Halifax has come together to make sure no child goes hungry through the half-term holiday - as families urge the Government for more help for those who need it most.

Thanks to a huge fundraising drive from Holy Trinity Church, every pupil at Ash Green primary in Mixenden is getting a £10 supermarket voucher through their door to see them through the break

Delivering vouchers to families of all pupils of Ash Tree Primary school

The vouchers were delivered by staff from the school, led by headteacher Mungo Sheppard, local vicar the Rev Robb Sutherland and the Halifax MP Holly Lynch - who says the Government should be doing more.

In turn, the Government says a range of options for benefit change is being looked at ahead of next month's budget. In the meatime Mixenden's community top up continues.