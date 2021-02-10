Tribute to 'kind and caring' NHS worker of 30 years lost to Covid-19

Chesterfield Royal Hospital has announced the loss of 'much-loved colleague' Jenny Stone to Covid-19.Jenny, who had recently celebrated her 60th, as a well-known and valued member of the facilities team at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, where she passed away on February 6th.

She leaves three children - James, Lorna and Jake, as well as a one year-old grandson, Bobby and siblings David, Paul and Sue.Jenny worked in facilities services at the Royal for nearly 30 years, building a career through a variety of roles that took her into facilities education and training.

She left Chesterfield Royal only very recently to join Sheffield Teaching Hospitals as their Facilities Learning and Development Facilitator.

Chief Executive at the Royal, Angie Smithson said their thoughts and sincere condolences were with her family and friends at this difficult time.

She truly was a warm genuine person with a bubbly and positive personality. She would always have time for a chat, to check if you were ‘ok’ and she was always smiling. She always worked incredibly hard and made a real difference. Her commitment to the NHS was outstanding and she helped to make sure that support services were of an exceptional quality for all our patients Chief Executive at Chesterfield Royal, Angie Smithson

Jenny's family has set up a Just Giving page