Report by Jonathan Brown

There are warnings young people in Hull could be more vulnerable than ever before to knife crime as Covid lockdowns and schools closures continue to take their toll.

It comes as a new animated film funded by the Police and Crime Commissioners for the Humberside force launches in a bid to preventing people getting involved in drug gangs.

As a teenager, Mo was stabbed four times before being jailed for drug offences. He found faith in prison and is now helping guide young people in his congregation who he says are at risk.

''I speak to people who are still involved in knife crime and violence trying to come out, and we're there for them. Just yesterday, I got a call about somebody involved in some form of violence.''

''We may be behind closed doos, the issues have not gone away, some are hidden.''

He says action needs to be taken now before the situation gets worse.

''Now we're starting to see trickles on our doorstep and it's time for us to realise before there's a flood maybe we can push it back and try to education children more so they have the knowledge to make decision.''

No More Knives was set up by Kayleigh Pepper.

The No More Knives campaign hopes to spread awareness of the warning signs - its targeted at children as young as ten.

It was set up by Kayleigh Pepper after her brother, Rich, was stabbed to death in 2015. The video's author, Christina Gabbitas, says education is key.

''Such young children are being groomed, and they are impressionable. It did shock me and will shock a lot of parents, teachers and others, we need to education everybody.''

Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner says although there were 5% fewer offences recorded in the last year compared to 2019, lives are still being lost.

''The reality is, we have a duty to look after all of our young people, our young people are at risk all the time.''