Highways England referred to CPS over smart motorway death

A coroner investigating the death of a Sheffield woman on a smart motorway has referred Highways England to the Crown Prosecution Service to consider if manslaughter charges are appropriate.

Grandmother Nargis Begum, 62, from Sheffield, died on the M1 in South Yorkshire, near Woodhall Services, in September 2018.

She had exited a broken down Nissan Qashqai car and was waiting for help when another vehicle collided with the Nissan, causing it to plough into her.

At a pre-inquest review hearing at Doncaster Coroner's Court on Thursday, senior coroner Nicola Mundy said the length of time the stationary vehicle went undetected was among the reasons for her decision.

Giving her ruling and adjourning the inquest after referring the case to the CPS, Doncaster coroner Nicola Mundy said: "As to the question of corporate manslaughter, I will say again that I have to be satisfied there is sufficient evidence for a referral.

"It would be a nonsense really for me to carry on and not deal with matters of criminality.

"As I have said, I have looked at all of the evidence available to me. This includes the length of time the Nissan was stationary in the live running lane with no warning signs or lane closures. It was over 16 minutes.

"All of these matters go to the heart of effective management.

"I do think there is more than sufficient evidence to have proper scrutiny in terms of criminality.

"I conclude there is such evidence to refer to the CPS. I will invite them to review this.''

In response, a Highways England spokesperson said: “Our deepest sympathies are with the family of Mrs Begum, and all those affected by this tragic incident.

“Although we do not believe Highways England has committed any offence we will of course cooperate fully in any investigation. Every road death is a tragic loss of life and we are determined to do all we can to make our roads as safe as possible.”