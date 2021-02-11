Libby Squire murder: 'We hope the verdict brings them a sense of closure'

The Vice-Chancellor at the University of Hull says she hopes Libby Squire's family can get ''a sense of closure'' after Pawel Relowicz was found guilty of raping and murdering the Hull University student.

Ms Squire’s body was found in the Humber Estuary almost seven weeks after she went missing on February 1 2019, following a night out in Hull.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Polish-born Relowicz took Ms Squire to the nearby Oak Road playing fields where he raped her and dumped her in the tidal River Hull either alive – leaving her to drown – or after killing her.

Relowicz was found guilty of rape unanimously. He was found guilty of murder on a majority of 11 to one.

Professor Susan Lea, Vice-Chancellor at the University of Hull, said: “Our thoughts today are very much with Libby’s family and friends. Nothing will ever fill the void left in their lives; however, we hope the verdict today brings them a sense of closure.

“What took place in February 2019 deeply affected everyone at the University and those within the local community. Libby made a huge impact during her time at Hull, and will be remembered fondly by all who met her.

“We have always had a strong and supportive community at the University - both on campus and in the surrounding area. At the time of Libby’s disappearance, we saw students, staff and members of the local community come together to support one another. The kindness and care shown by everyone was overwhelming.

“As a University, we will continue to provide support to all those who knew Libby, and indeed our whole community, in what is a deeply upsetting and difficult time.”