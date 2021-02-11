Watch Katie Oscroft's report.

Leeds City Council has given the go ahead to an ambitious upgrade of Leeds Bradford Airport.

The plans, which were approved by the council's planning committee, are subject to possible tighter conditions over issues such as night flying.

The meeting lasted most of the day and late into the evening. Nine councillors voted in favour of the plans, while five voted against.

So what is the application for?

Plans for a £150m overhaul of the region's largest airport were officially submitted to Leeds Council in May 2020.

The application seeks to demolish the existing passenger pier to accommodate a new terminal building and forecourt area.

The application also includes plans for the construction of supporting infrastructure, a goods yard and mechanical electrical plant.

New car parking, a ‘meet and greet’ building and separate parking inspection building are also mentioned, as well as a new bus terminal and taxi drop off facilities to the front of the new passenger terminal.

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) hope the new terminal building will help them deal with up to 7 million passengers a year by 2030.

Artist's impression

What do people think about the plans?

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) say the plans will improve travel and the economy, supporting 12,650 permanent jobs across the Leeds City Region.

However, opponents argue it would be disastrous for the climate and the local environment.

In an open letter this week, scientists and some MPs said the plans must be stopped for the good of future generations.

They tell the councillors who will make the decision: "Expansion would mean health-damaging increases in noise, traffic and air pollution for thousands of people in our local communities.

"Above all, it would mean a huge increase in greenhouse gas emissions exactly when we need to cut them to prevent the worst effects of the climate crisis. Expansion would be fundamentally wrong."

On the other side, business leaders have called the development essential for the region's recovery after the pandemic.

Chris Lakin, from Wakefield firm Oracle Vision Ltd, believes giving the go-ahead would be a much needed vote of confidence for the region's future.

He said: ''For me it's a sign to Yorkshire that the wheels are starting to turn again, it's something for us all to work towards. Yorkshire needs something to push it forward.''