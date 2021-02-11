Police rescue boys trapped in freezing quicksand near Mansfield

A group of police officers have been praised for saving the lives of three teenagers who became trapped up to their waists in freezing quicksand in a quarry near Mansfield.

The boys – freezing cold and with darkness all around them – called 999 after becoming trapped in the sand in Mansfield Woodhouse shortly after 6.30pm on Saturday evening.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and found them using the What3Words app, a geo-locational tool used to pinpoint users’ exact locations.

Using a rope from the back of their van, the police officers were able to haul the boys out to safety one by one.

The boys, who are believed to have been out on a bike ride during the day, were treated at the scene by paramedics and one was taken to hospital as a precaution.

PC Andy Crosby explained: “Thanks to some great work by the control room team we were soon able to locate the boys in the dark using the What3Words app, which we all now have on our phones. That helped us get close enough to them to hear their shouts for help.

“None of them were appropriately dressed for the conditions and they’d already been stuck in the mud for around 45 minutes by the time we reached them.

“The weather was terrible and we could see they were losing colour in their faces and were starting to panic. Every time they moved they sunk deeper into the sand.

“I’ve been a police officer for the last 18 years but had never dealt with a situation like this. Given the weather conditions that night I all three could have died if we’d not been able to find them. I really hope they realise how serious this incident was and what could have happened if they’d been unable to raise the alarm.”

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene with specialist rescue equipment to offer assistance.

Group Manager Matt Reavill said: “A mud rescue is a specialist incident type, requiring specialist equipment. That means that although the incident was in Mansfield, specialist teams had to be brought in from Newark and Highfields.

“I would like to urge anyone to take this as a lesson to download the What3Words app which will help us locate you in an emergency, quickly and efficiently. “