Specialist 'ice teams' in West Yorkshire tackle railway tunnel icicles

Ice hanging from the entrance of the Standedge tunnel near Huddersfield is being removed by specialist "ice teams" to avoid damage to passing trains and disruption to services.

Temperatures in the UK fell to almost -23°C overnight, the lowest in more than two decades, following an "extreme freeze".

Network Rail operates special winter trains, complete with all the right gear to tackle whatever the bad weather brings.

When snow is forecast, Network Rail also works with train operators to fit snow plough attachments to the front of trains. Empty trains, known as ghost trains, also run overnight to keep the tracks clear.

Snow and ice can build up on the railway, blocking points – the equipment that allows trains to move between tracks. If ice coats the overhead power lines, it can also stop trains getting the power they need to run, causing disruption across the railway.

Chris Gee, from Network Rail’s North and East route, said: “Work to remove the ice from Standedge Tunnel is vital so passengers who need to make essential journeys can travel on this key route, which connects West Yorkshire and Manchester.

“Winter is always challenging and I’m proud of our teams who work tirelessly in all weathers to monitor the railway, maintain the tracks and make sure trains can run safely.

"They’re out day and night in freezing conditions".

Passengers who need to travel are strongly advised to check their journeys via National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator.