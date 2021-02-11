The teachers spreading some Spring cheer to parents in Grimsby

Watch Emma Wilkinson's report

Teachers at Wellholme Academy in Grimsby have been delivering bunches of daffodils to families that are home-learning.

The school wanted to show its appreciation to parents who have been trying to continue their children's education at home, while juggling other aspects of daily life in lockdown.

Assistant Headteacher, Lucy Briggs said: "It's been so hard for many of our parents to manage home-learning, particularly in households where there are maybe five or six children.

''Remote learning has changed the way in which we deliver our curriculum, and we have relied heavily upon parental support for this to be effective for our children.

''The pressures being placed upon families during this time have been immense, and in these uncertain times, we just wanted to show our appreciation and spread kindness throughout our local community,'' she added.

Wellholme Academy is part of The Enquire Learning Trust, which has provided around 180 technological devices for children from the area to use at home. Those, combined with roughly 20 provided by the government, has made home-schooling slightly easier for many families during this lockdown.

But many parents in the community are still under significant strain and they appreciated the visit from the school's staff.

Parent Jess Church said: "It's such a lovely surprise. For me at the moment, I've got job seeking, cleaning, caring for my partner and it's all a bit much. But everyday I get to sit down with my children and go through their work and it's a nice little safe time where I know what I'm doing.

"I'm just so happy with the school, I really am. And at my daughter's secondary school as well, the tutors ring them up. It's just nice to know the teachers care when other things in life can't quite go right", she added.