11-year-old amputee's marathon for Captain Tom

A double-leg amputee, who raised almost £10,000 by walking a marathon in lockdown one, is back at it in memory of the legend who inspired her.

Last year, Maisie Catt, from Mirfield, West Yorkshire, walked 26 miles over 10 days in her garden after seeing Captain Tom Moore's own efforts.

After news of his death, she's decided to do it all again.

Maisie lost her legs as a result of meningitis and septicemia when she was a baby. She received blades when she was eight, and now enjoys Taekwondo and swimming.

She aims to walk on her treadmill and on the pavements around where she lives for at least 2.6 miles per day which will total 26 miles walked, but the weather has made things a bit tricky!

She said: "It's been snowing, it's been raining, I've been slipping, but it's all for a good cause so I've been doing it anyway."

So far she's raised nearly £3,000 and funds raised will go towards Young Minds, a UK charity fighting for children and young people's mental health.

Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised almost £33 million for the NHS, died with coronavirus, aged 100.