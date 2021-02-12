Baby wallaby born at Ark exotic animal sanctuary near Boston

The Owners of the Ark exotic animal sanctuary Jamie and Michelle Mintram are delighted to have some positive and uplifting news with a baby wallaby making an appearance and popping his/her head out of mums pouch for the first time last week.

This news has been welcomed by the owners as they had a horrific start to the year after one of the female wallabies Shelia had passed away overnight after being startled by fire works and injuring herself, it was all the more upsetting when the team found out she was also carrying a joey.

The new baby wallabies mum is Kylie, Shelia's sister, although still sad at the loss of Shelia and her baby, it's heart warming to watch the little guy pop his head out of mum's pouch.

The team have named the new arrival Wallara, after the Aboriginal word for joyous.

The staff realised Kylie was carrying a joey a few weeks ago due to the ever expanding size of her pouch. It's estimated that the little one is about six months old now as that is when they tend to first stick their head out of the pouch for the first time, it will be a few weeks yet before he ventures out fully to explore.