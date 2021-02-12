Cat-flaps linked to increase in burglaries across Sheffield

Thieves are getting creative, as cat-flaps and letterboxes have been linked to an increase in burglaries across Sheffield.

Many are using long poles to steal valuables, including keys left nearby.

Sheffield's Burglary Team is warning people to keep these items as far away from these openings as possible.Detective Sergeant Lee Corker said: “The simplest way to avoid being a victim of this type of crime is to get into good habits and not make it easy for thieves.“When you get back from the shop, don’t leave your car keys on the table near the front door, or the kitchen worktop just above a cat-flap.

"By simply putting your keys out of sight makes your home much less appealing to thieves, the same goes for purses, wallets and open handbags.“We’ve seen criminals operating like this get away with cash, bank cards and of course, cars parked outside on the drive.“Another tip is to have a look around your garden for any poles, sticks or other gardening equipment that could be used to thieves’ advantage. Get it tidied away into a shed or your garage if possible.”Officers are asking people right across the city to be vigilant and take small steps to protect their homes, DS Corker added: “Another thing I’d really urge you to do is lock your door, even when you’re in the house.“I know it sounds blatantly obvious, but so many burglaries reported to us are because doors or windows are just left unlocked.”