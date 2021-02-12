First look: Barnsley Covid memorial revealed

A message of love, due to be engraved onto Barnsley's new Covid memorial, will be lit up in bright neon this Valentine's weekend.

The sculpture, which will depict seven figures cast in bronze, demonstrating that everyone has been affected by Covid and represent a tribute to key workers, is due to be installed by November.

The words by renowned Barnsley poet and broadcaster Ian McMillan will read ‘Barnsley’s fierce love will hold you forever in its heart’ and will appear in the window of the Library @ the Lightbox.

Ian said: “I’m very proud that my words will be part of the memorial sculpture and that they’ll be lit up at Library @ the lightbox.

“Language can shine and illuminate our thoughts and offer us comfort in terrible times, and I hope these words will offer help and inspiration.”

The sculpture is being designed by renowned local sculptor, Graham Ibbeson and will be located in the new Glass Works Public Square in the heart of the town centre.

Library @ The Lightbox Credit: Barnsley Council

One of the first towns across the country to commission a permanent Covid Memorial Sculpture, Barnsley is paying tribute to those who have lost their lives and acknowledging the admirable and inspirational contribution of key workers, volunteers and local communities during the pandemic crisis.

Barnsley’s ground-breaking approach is demonstrated by the commissioning of a special sculpture that will feature ordinary working people who are hugely underrepresented in sculptures across the world.

The figures include a young girl, older man, volunteer, nurse, carer, police officer and a teacher – representing different generations and various communities and be reflective of everyone that has been affected throughout the pandemic.

Graham said: “I am honoured to be part of the team creating a permanent memorial to those that have sadly lost their lives to Covid in Barnsley, and to honour our key workers.

“With this work we are paying tribute to the incredible work of our key workers and the ordinary people that have bound a community together; we are literally putting these ordinary working people on a pedestal, acknowledging their extraordinary, efforts, sacrifices, and skills in protecting our community, and giving us hope for the future.”

The neon installation which will be on display in the Library @ the Lightbox, will launch a series of Covid Memorial engagement activities, starting with ‘Message in a Bottle’ which is an initiative for people to share their experiences of the coronavirus pandemic by adding their thoughts, feelings or stories to a postcard in the shape of a bottle, designed by local artist Patrick Murphy.