Former boss of Castle Howard Bridgerton estate charged with child sex offences

A man who ran Castle Howard, the stately North Yorkshire home made famous in two major TV series, has been charged with child sex offences.

Simon Howard, 65, who now lives near Malton, ran the estate, which featured in Netflix shows Bridgerton and Brideshead Revisited, for more than 30 years.

He is accused of two child sex offences and will appear at Scarborough Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A family statement said he strongly denies the charges, which are said to date back to 1984.

The statement read: "His whole family are shocked by these allegations and are fully supportive of Simon Howard's confidence that he is innocent of all charges - which he denies in the strongest possible terms."

The family said the charges are indecent assault and incitement to commit an act of gross indecency, and result from a single alleged incident.