Valentine's Day: animals at Yorkshire Wildlife Park share the love

Love is never a tall order for giraffes Jengo and Palle who enjoyed a smooch ahead of Valentine’s Day at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

The lofty lovebirds gave the ultimate demonstration of ‘necking’ as they roamed the Into Africa reserve at the 150-acre park near Doncaster.

Credit: Yorkshire Wildlife Park

The romantic mood was shared by otters Alexandra and Orimar who kept each other warm while capybara couple snuggled up for a special moment. Closely related to guinea pigs, capybaras are social and loving animals who live in close-knit groups and care for each other.

The park, at Branton, near Doncaster, is temporarily closed but the animals have still been enjoying the freedom to explore their reserves and forge new friendships.

“It’s amazing to see the all the animals so loved up. They enjoy each other company a lot, especially now as we are temporarily closed due to Covid-19. They miss our visitors.” said Debbie Porter, animal manager at the park.