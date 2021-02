A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire ripped through a flat in Leeds leaving one woman with serious burns.

A woman was taken to hospital with serious burn injuries Credit: Editorial

The blaze took hold on a first floor flat in the Armley area of the city around 7:30pm on Friday night.

Two people were rescued from the building, with one woman's condition being described as serious but stable.

Investigations are continuing into how the blaze started.