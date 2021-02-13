Party-goer caught dangling from loft hatch in North Yorkshire Police raid

Police in North Yorkshire have issued a fresh warning to people to abide by Covid guidelines after breaking up an illegal house party.

The force issued pictures of the raid caught on bodycam footage – including one of a party-goer dangling out of a loft hatch as they tried to hide.

A spokesperson said: "We're having to break up several large house parties like these every single week. It's extremely concerning."

Bodycam pictures from the raid Credit: North Yorkshire Police

The latest raid comes after 19 people were fined at a party in Scarborough and ten adults were given tickets after being found at a children's party in York.

More than 1,000 people have now died with coronavirus in North Yorkshire, including 12 on February 2 – the highest one-day figure of the pandemic.

Ahead of the half-term holiday next week, North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum, which brings together councils, emergency services and health organisations, is urging people not to visit the county's beauty spots.

Louise Wallace, North Yorkshire’s Director of Public Health, said: "There is no room for complacency.

"Infection rates are coming down, but only very slowly, so no-one should be lulled into a false sense of security. Rates could quickly shoot up again if we do not remain vigilant."

Superintendent Mike Walker, the North Yorkshire Police lead for Covid response, said there would be patrolling popular tourist spots over half-term.

He added: "We will be proactive in engaging with members of the public, asking the reason for their journey and we will take enforcement action if anyone is outside their home without a reasonable excuse.

"So please save yourselves a wasted trip and £200 and stay home and stay local."