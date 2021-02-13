Police looking for a man from Lincolnshire who has been missing for 48 hours are appealing for the owner of some camouflaged cameras to contact them.

Officers say they're "extremely concerned" about 41-year-old David Mannion, from Caistor, who hasn't been seen since Thursday.

Search teams came across "nature spotting" camouflaged cameras while in the woods between North Kelsey and Cadney.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "We are looking to identify the owner of these cameras as it may help us to locate David."