Rotherham drug-driver jailed over 145mph police chase

A drug-driver from Rotherham who led police on a 145mph chase along the M18 motorway has been jailed.Mitchell Kemp, 22, of Victoria Road, sped off after officers tried to stop his VW Scriocco near junction 35 on January 11.He was wanted on suspicion of threats to kill towards police officers earlier in the day.During the pursuit, Kemp drove through red lights and the wrong way around roundabouts.

He undertook traffic on the hard shoulder at over 130mph.PC Ashley Leech said: “During the pursuit Kemp has caused innocent motorists to react, brake and move out of his way by driving erratically."

A police helicopter was deployed to track him. Kemp eventually stopped in a car park in Edenthorpe.

Once arrested, he tested positive for cocaine.Kemp was sentenced to 10 months in prison and disqualified from driving for two years and five months.