A Covid vaccine recipient in Hull was so grateful to staff who gave her the coronavirus jab that she gave them a thank you card during her appointment.

"As soon as I got the phone call, I was at the shops and I got it for you," Margaret Hopkins told staff as she presented them with the card.

She said it was "unbelievable" to have been given the vaccine and told staff how "grateful she was".

An emotional trainee nurse Megan said she was "very appreciative" of the card and joked that normally she's used to being "shouted at" if patients are kept waiting.

Another member of staff said the gesture "makes it all worthwhile".

Margaret Hopkins's thank you card to staff. Credit: Editorial

As of the end of Friday, almost 14.6 million adults have had at least one dose of the Covid vaccine.

The seven-day rolling average of first doses given in the UK is now 441,660.

The government is aiming to inoculate 15 million people in the four priority groups - the over-70s, clinically extremely vulnerable and frontline health and social care workers - by Monday and looks set to hit this target.