Father of missing York chef Claudia Lawrence dies aged 74

The father of missing York chef, Claudia Lawrence has died, having never learnt of his daughter's whereabouts.

Peter Lawrence OBE, who was 74, passed away at a hospice in York on Thursday, following a short illness.

His daughter vanished on the 18th March 2009 after a shift at York University where she worked as a chef. Since then, Peter Lawrence led what friends have described as a "tireless campaign" to find her.

Martin Dales, spokesperson

"He was a very private person thrust into the full glare of the media. He selflessly devoted himself to helping others with missing relatives through the charity Missing People."

Mr Lawrence also lobbied the government to introduce what is known as 'Claudia's Law', or the Guardianship (Missing Persons) Act, allowing relatives to deal with the financial affairs of their missing loved ones. It was this work for which he received the OBE in 2018.

Mr Dales used Mr Lawrence's death to again appeal for people to contact North Yorkshire Police with any information that might help with the investigation into Claudia's disappearance.

"Despite Peter’s death, the message remains the same - where is Claudia?" he said.

Mr Dales added: "He will be sorely missed by his family and friends who request privacy at this sad time."