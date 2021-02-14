Josh Warrington suffers first loss of his career in shock defeat

Josh Warrington suffered the first defeat of his career after a shock loss to Mexican Mauricio Lara.

The Leeds Warrior was caught with a flurry of heavy punches in the fourth round as he was knocked down for the first time as a professional.

Warrington hit the canvas for the first time in the his career in the 4th round Credit: Matchroom Boxing

Warrington staggered to his feet and survived a heavy barrage of punches before the end of the round.

Despite it being his first fight for over 15 months the 30 year old showed real grit and determination to carry on fighting.

Warrington and Lara traded ferocious punches throughout the fight Credit: Matchroom Boxing

The fight ended in the ninth round when a hard left hand sent Warrington to the canvas for the second time in the fight.

Referee Howard Foster didn't hesitate in stopping the fight there and then. Warrington was given oxygen in the ring before being taken to hospital for checks.