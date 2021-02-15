130,000 people in Sheffield have now had their first Covid-19 jab

130,000 people in Sheffield in the top 4 priority groups have now received the first dose of a covid vaccine.

This includes people over 70 years old, people who are clinically extremely vulnerable and front line health and social care workers.

Residents and staff in all 83 care homes for elderly people have also had their first covid-19 vaccination.Since starting vaccinating people in December, Sheffield was also the first place in Yorkshire to hold a vaccination clinic in a mosque. Farana Akhtar who attended said:

I had my vaccine at a pop up clinic in my local mosque and I’m so glad that I did. I’ve had the virus and it’s scary because you are worried that your health will worsen at any moment and you will end up in hospital. Farana Akhtar, Sheffield resident

"I did have side effects, from the vaccination, but not everyone does. I was achy and shivery for about 24 hours but it’s nothing compared to being ill with the virus.”

Farana Akhtar receiving her first jab at a pop up clinic in a Sheffield mosque Credit: Sheffield NHS CCG

Alun Windle Chief Nurse and Covid Vaccination Lead at NHS Sheffield Clinical Commissioning Group said: “All of our efforts have gone into protecting those who are most vulnerable to becoming seriously ill from the virus and our frontline health and social care staff, we are so pleased that we have been able to vaccinate so many people in a matter of weeks.

"Thank you to the hard work of everyone involved and our primary care networks who have worked tirelessly to vaccinate patients.

“The vaccine is so important in our fight against this virus and we’re looking forward to reaching more milestones as the vaccination programme in Sheffield progresses.”

John Quinn is housebound and had his vaccination at home. He said: “As someone who is classed as clinically extremely vulnerable, I have been shielding as much as possible and was, of course, concerned about when and where I could receive my vaccinations.

John Quinn, housebound resident after receiving his first vaccine Credit: NHS Sheffield CCG

"Due to my impairment, I am sometimes unable to leave my home even when there isn’t a pandemic going on.

"Luckily, my GP, Dr David Wight from the Rustlings Road Surgery, came round to my flat and gave it to me himself.

"I am grateful to him and to the NHS for providing such a good service. I now feel a lot safer.”

From this week, people from the next two priority groups will be offered the covid jab. The NHS will start contacting people in the 65 to 69 age group, and people aged 16 to 64 with an underlying health condition.

These are the biggest groups to vaccinate so far and will take time to contact everyone. In the meantime, please don’t call your GP to enquire about a vaccine, the NHS will contact you when you’re eligible and we have a supply vaccines.

Alun Windle added: “If you are invited for a vaccine, it’s really important that you take up the offer.

"If you have yet to have the vaccine or have changed your mind and you are over 70, clinically extremely vulnerable or a frontline health and social care worker, you can now book a vaccination appointment online, there is no need to wait to be contacted.

"Having the vaccine will protect you but there is still the chance that you can catch and pass on the virus, and you need to continue following the social distancing rules and wear a mask.”

People can book a vaccine online or on the phone if any of the following apply:

you are aged 70 or over

you have previously received a letter saying you are clinically extremely vulnerable

you are a frontline health or social care worker

Go to https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/ or call the free number on 119.