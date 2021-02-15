Are coronavirus cases falling fast enough in Yorkshire?

By Harry Horton, Political Correspondent (ITV News Calendar)

On January 4th, the infection rate in London peaked at 1,118 cases per 100,000 people. By February 9th, it had fallen to 151 cases per 100,000 people - a fall of 86%.

Compare that to Bradford, where the rate has fallen from 287 to 236 per 100,000 in the same period - a fall of just 18%. In Rotherham, the rate is down 31%.

In the past seven days, infections have fallen in 95% of local authorities in England. But Bradford, Calderdale, Barnsley, Hull and Rotherham have worryingly bucked the trend - and cases have been slowly rising.

The R number - the number of people reinfected by someone with coronavirus - is higher in Yorkshire and the North East (0.8 - 0.9) than in any other English region, although it still suggests infections are receding.

A Covid-19 self testing kit. Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

This data prompts a few questions. Why are infections falling more slowly in some Northern towns and cities? What should be done about it? Could parts of Northern England face restrictions for longer? Should some of our towns and cities be given more vaccines to help drive infection rates down faster?

These are the sorts of considerations the government will be making this week as it plans to announce a roadmap out of restrictions on the 22nd February.

Regional leaders - including the Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis - have consistently called for the government to give the North a greater voice on the country’s response to coronavirus.

So far, the prime minister has indicated he favours easing restrictions nationally rather than returning to the local tiers system we saw last year.

If that’s the case - the rest of England could be waiting for things to improve in parts of Yorkshire before the rules can be relaxed everywhere.