Key workers in North East Lincolnshire will be able to access rapid coronavirus tests from next week, even if they don't have symptoms of Covid-19.

Testing centres have been opened at Grimsby Town Hall and the Knoll in Cleethorpes, with plans for a further site in Immingham to be opened in the future.

The focus is on those key workers who are not showing any symptoms, but who may be unwittingly carrying and transmitting the virus. Around 1 in 3 COVID cases are thought to be asymptomatic.

The move follows trials with public sector staff, including officers from Humberside Police and Humberside Fire and Rescue Service.

Councillor Philip Jackson, Leader of North East Lincolnshire Council, said: “Lateral Flow Tests offer a much quicker result time that conventional Covid tests because they do not need to be sent off to a laboratory.

“These tests will help us to identify coronavirus cases in those without symptoms that we wouldn’t have known about otherwise.

''Isolation of those cases means we can reduce the spread of Covid, whilst also enabling critical services to continue.

“These tests will be a valuable addition to our fight against coronavirus,'' he added.

Eligible key workers in North East Lincolnshire will be able to access the tests via an online booking system, and will be offered to take two tests per week.

A council spokesperson said: ''Key workers are defined, under Government lockdown rules, as anyone leaving home for work purposes where it is unreasonable for you to do your job from home.

''This includes, but is not limited to, people who work within critical national infrastructure, construction or manufacturing that require in-person attendance.''