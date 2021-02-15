Fall in planning applications for new shops in York

Planning applications for new shops have fallen by a fifth across England partly due to the effects of the coronavirus crisis, a new study suggests.

Research by law firm Boodle Hatfield showed the number of applications fell from 3,908 to 3,037 in the past year.

York saw planning applications for new shops and shopping centres fall from 11 to one, while in The City of London the number slumped from 37 to 15.

Retail developments are being cut as the sector suffers from an unexpectedly long series of restrictions and Covid-19 lockdowns, while footfall on UK high streets fell by almost 50% last year, said the report.

Simon Williams, of Boodle Hatfield, said: "Retail sector insolvencies are causing a massive increase in unused space, that is going to take some time to refill.

"Switching some of that space from retail uses is going to be part of the solution to that problem.

"The resilience shown by the housing market suggests that converting a proportion of this to residential usage is going to become a popular choice.

"However, local authorities are going to want to ensure that this process delivers high-quality housing and that it fits in with their broader masterplans for those town centres."