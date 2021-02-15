Hull former boxer Tommy Coyle to give away 2,000 free school meals

Hull former boxing star Tommy Coyle, is preparing to provide 2,000 meals to children who might otherwise have gone without this February half term.

The sporting hero is to fund the meals alongside his two brothers and will serve them from his two Hull gyms.

"It's tough out there", said Coyle, "and after this pandemic it's going to be even tougher.

"I can help and there's loads of other people out there who can help too.

"We just all need to muck in to help out."

The meals will be made by the Coyle brothers' Gym Junk Kitchen and paid for by the family through Coyle Sports in the Community.

But it's not the first time Tommy has provided food for those who need it. In 2015, he helped serve up a Christmas lunch for the city's homeless.

He says the aim is to continue the programme beyond next week if he can secure support from other organisations.

The former boxer says meals will be available from his TC60 Central gym at Blundells Corner, and at Geneva Way, off Leads Road.

He is asking for anyone who would like a meal to arrive between 12pm and 2pm and says social distancing measures must be adhered to, along with mask wearing for all those required to do so.