Police issue over £16k in fines after stopping Bradford party

Twenty-one people have been fined a total of £16,800 after police forced their way into an unlawful party in Bradford.

The group were found inside a one-bedroomed flat in Shipley at about 04:30am on Sunday morning, after officers were called to reports of an ongoing party.

The 21 guests were all served with fixed penalty notices of £800 each for breaching coronavirus rules, before being told to leave the scene.

It's thought the apartment had been booked online and inquiries are continuing to identify who made the booking and who is the owner of the site.

Ch Supt Daniel Greenwood said: "The possible consequences of this virus should be clear to everyone by now, so it is disappointing to see some people are choosing to ignore this and carrying on as if it does not matter.

“We continue to work hard to keep the public safe during this ongoing pandemic and to make sure that people are following the guidelines, which are there for everyone’s safety."