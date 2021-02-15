Skegness couple unexpectedly welcome baby in hotel car park

A Skegness couple unexpectedly welcomed their baby boy in a hotel car park in Grimsby last week, after seeking sanctuary from the stormy weather.

Baby Charlie Smith - affectionately nicknamed Carpark Charlie - was born at the Premier Inn Grimsby at 00:29 on Monday 8th January, weighing 8lb 3.5oz.

First-time parents Harriet Hanson, 25 and Adam Smith, 28, said being ''born in the carpark of a hotel is certainly a story you will never forget.''

The couple decided to check into the hotel after they arrived at Grimsby Hospital early, and were told to return when Harriet was in 'active labour.'

With the heavy snow making travelling condition dangerous, the couple decided it would be safer to wait in a nearby hotel (under lockdown guidelines).

Within minutes of arriving at the Premier Inn, Harriet's waters broke and staff called an ambulance.

As the staff prepared to deliver the baby in one of the hotel rooms, the paramedics arrived and took Harriet to the ambulance in the car park.

Baby Charlie was born minutes later.

The family were then taken to Grimsby Hospital and returned home the next day.

Premier Inn Night Team Member, Mike Krofchak said: “We welcome guests from all walks of life, but baby Charlie is definitely the most unexpected.

''It is a real privilege to know I helped in some small way with the safe arrival. This is definitely an experience none of us will ever forget.”

Harriet Hanson and partner Adam Smith said: “We are so grateful for the care and kindness shown by the team at Premier Inn, especially by Mike, during our time of need.''

They added: ''To say you were born in the carpark of hotel is certainly a story you will never forget – we have even affectionately nicknamed him Carpark Charlie!”