Work starts on Covid-19 memorial garden at Doncaster Royal Infirmary

Work has begun on a memorial garden at Doncaster Royal Infirmary dedicated to three frontline workers who died with Covid-19.

Kevin Smith, Dr Medhat Atalla, and Lorraine Butterfield, who worked at the Foundation Trust, all died after receiving treatment for coronavirus.

Richard Parker OBE, Chief Executive at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: ''The past eleven months have been an incredibly challenging time for our colleagues, and the wider NHS.''

''Following the loss of Kevin, Medhat and Lorraine it was felt a space was needed for those affected by Covid-19 to give them a place to go to remember, reflect and recharge,'' he added.

Staff at the hospital raised £43,000 to help build the garden and honour those affected by Covid-19.

The finished space - which will be called the Rainbow Garden - will feature places to sit, plants, scenery and a sculpture created by a local artist.