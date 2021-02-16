80 prisoners and staff test positive for Covid at HMP Moorland near Doncaster

80 people have tested positive for coronavirus in a prison near Doncaster following mass testing.

HMP Moorland is a prison and young offender institution for men aged 18 and over.

The prison said the positive cases came following mass testing at the site after nine people were confirmed to have had the virus on February 10.

A Prison Service spokesperson said measures have been taken to limit the spread of the virus which are predominantly in two areas - House block 1 and 6A.

“Our priority is to limit the spread of the virus and protect the lives of those who live and work in our prisons. We have taken precautionary measures at Moorland, in line with public health guidance, and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Those who tested positive have been told to isolate in their cells, with food being delivered.