Farmers are being urged to open about the ''hidden problem'' of poor mental health as figures show 133 people working in farming took their own lives. Shepherdess, Kelsey Ann Williamson, lost her partner to suicide in September 2019 and the last eighteen months have left her struggling with anxiety and depression.

The 23-year-old says she went into shock and it took her time to talk to someone about her mental health.

"It was six months before I actually got any help which was a lomg time to struggle on my own with my own mental health and after that I took the plunge with the doctor and started counselling and went onto anti depressants"

"I had been known to shout at my mum and tell her I didn't want to be here any more. I wanted to join him and there had been some really dark times when I thought about doing the same as my partner."

Kelsey isn't alone in the community - many other young farmers struggle with ''poor'' mental health because they often work alone for long hours.

80% of farmers under the age of 40 believe poor mental health is the biggest hidden problem.

Stephanie Berkeley, from the Farm Safety Foundation, says many farmers find it difficult to admit that they have a mental health problem.

They have launched a new initiative called Mind Your Head - it's aimed at breaking down mental health barriers in the industry.

"That first step can be momentous for them to take an d that is why we are also encouraging people to look out for each other and look after each other and to have the confidence to have this conversation with somebody if they know they are not really in the right head space you might be that person that they do open up to"

Charities say working long hours alone has affected the mental health of farmers. Credit: PA

It comes as research has found Brexit and Covid-19 are recent factors and causes of stress and anxiety in those within the community.

In October 2020, The Farming Community Network said nearly half of the calls to its helpline in the preceding four months related to mental health due to stress caused by Brexit, Covid-19, financial concerns and other issues.

Researchers from the University of Sheffield, University of Reading and Exeter University will now work with farmers and organisations to understand how the spread of Covid-19 has affected agricultural workers and their mental ill health.

Dr Ruth Little, from University of Sheffield, said it is important to engage with these communities to make sure people are not ''isolated and left behind.''