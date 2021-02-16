Frontline social care staff in North Yorkshire urged to get Covid vaccine

All frontline social care workers across North Yorkshire are being urged to get vaccinated in the fight against Covid-19.

The County Council welcomed the Government’s decision to open up the national vaccine booking system to frontline social care staff.

The county take-up rate of vaccination among care staff is better than the national average of 66%, however County Council leaders want all frontline care staff to be vaccinated.

It includes those working for private providers, day services, domiciliary care and as personal assistants.

Rachel Bowes, the County Council’s assistant director for care and support said appointments should be made ''as soon as possible.''

“If you are a frontline social care worker and you have not yet had your vaccine or do not have an appointment to be vaccinated I would urge you to arrange a vaccination booking as soon as possible.

“Frontline care workers are a priority group for vaccination.''

Credit: PA

The government is following the advice of independent experts at the JCVI on which groups of people to prioritise for COVID-19 vaccines.

A total number of 15,300,151 people have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the UK.

As of Sunday 14 February, all care home residents and staff, health and social care workers, people aged 70 and over, and the clinically extremely vulnerable have been offered a vaccine.

These groups account for 88% of deaths from COVID-19.