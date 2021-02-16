The next phase of work on a new state-of-the-art Accident and Emergency (A&E) department at the Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby will begin at the end of March.

This new facility will mean patients can be seen more quickly by specialists in a range of conditions and illnesses, without the need to admit them to a ward.

The multi-million pound project will also see a new A&E department being built at Scunthorpe General Hospital.

In Grimsby, the new development will see a new 2,255 square metre area being built out from the current A&E building.

The building has been designed in consultation with nursing and clinical teams to ensure it has the facilities they need.

Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital (Grimsby). Credit: Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital (Grimsby)

Director of estates and facilities and Senior Responsible Officer (SRO) Jug Johal said: “This is an exciting development for all of us here at the Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital and fantastic news for patients.

“Along with the development works being carried out on our A&E Department at Scunthorpe General Hospital, this represents a significant investment for the Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLaG).

“The new department will ensure that we are able to offer the highest levels of patient care and service both now and in the future.

“Patients will be able to begin their care and treatment more quickly, in an environment which meets the needs of both them and our clinical teams.”