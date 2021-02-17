Appeal after safe and cash stolen from home of 100-year-old veteran in Skipton

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a safe and cash were stolen from the the home of a 100-year-old war veteran.

The incident happened at an address on Long Meadow in Skipton between 4th and 12th of February.

Officers are now asking the public for information about any 'unusual activity' seen in the area - particularly on February 4 and 5 .

The safe has been described as a small brown coloured digital safe around a cubic foot in size.

Officers are urging for anyone who may have found the safe or know of is whereabouts to come forward.