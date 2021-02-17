Bradford Council is supporting a fundraising campaign to install a bronze sculpture of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Captain Tom was born and raised in Keighley and touched the hearts of people across the UK by raising more than £32 million for the NHS on the eve of his 100th birthday.

He died at Bedford Hospital on February 2 after testing positive for Covid-19.

A bronze life size statue called ‘The Walk of Hope’ has been designed and commissioned by Tony Clark and Keith Sharratt and the two artists are now trying to raise £60,000 to cover its costs.

Captain Sir Tom Moore raised millions for charity by walking laps of his garden in the spring of 2020. Credit: PA

It is hoped that is will eventually be installed in Keighley as a tribute to Captain Tom and now Bradford Council is supporting the effort to get it moved there.

Cllr Alex Ross-Shaw, Portfolio Holder for Regeneration, Planning and Transport, said it would be a ''great way to honour Captain Sir Tom.''

“We feel that this statue would be a great way to honour Captain Sir Tom so we are happy to support this campaign and help to get it installed in Keighley where he was born and brought up.

A suitable location for the statue will be sought in Keighley town centre and discussed with local stakeholders.