A woman in Lincoln, who became the first openly serving transgender officer in the British Armed Forces, says far more needs to be done to address the 'appalling' injustices faced by many LGBT+ veterans.

It comes as the Ministry of Defence announced on Tuesday that veterans will be able to reclaim medals which were confiscated from them.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said it wanted to address a “historical wrong” after announcing any service person who had had their medals taken from them due to their sexuality could reclaim them.

Caroline Paige co-runs Fighting With Pride, a charity formed last year - exactly 20 years after the so-called 'gay-ban' was lifted from the military.

She transitioned in the 90s and found an ally in her medical officer. Together they convinced the air force to let her stay - it was a first, and one many were unhappy about.

Caroline said reclaiming medals should just be the start and there is still more to do to address the injustice.

''LGBT veterans have been let down tremendously. People signed up to support their country, to defend their country, put their lives on the line, and they were cast out like they just didn't belong anywhere.''

Prior to 2000 Many LGBT+ people were thrown out of the military, sometimes with a criminal record and stripped of their medals.

Lieutenant General Sir Andrew Gregory, of the Armed Forces charity, said the treatment of those who identify as LGBT is something the Armed Forced should be ''ashamed of.''

''It will take a long time for those people with well over twenty years of hurt to have the confidence to come forward.''

The Government has compensated 157 LGBT veterans who were discharged, but Fighting With Pride, believe there are thousands more with similar experience.

The charity has teamed up with Northumbria University to carry out research to find out where those veterans are and hear their stories.