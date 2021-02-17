Almost 40,000 people have signed a petition calling for more funding for research into Alzheimer's and dementia.

A dementia charity are urging the government to stand by an election promise to double research funding into the illness.

Alzeihmer's Research UK says the Conservative Party have not delivered on their pledge, as a result they are having to make "really difficult decisions" about which research programmes they can afford to continue.

Jane lost both her parents, Peggy and Philip, to dementia.

Jane Patchett is one of thousands of people who signed the petition. She lost both her parents, Peggy and Philip, to dementia.

She made the decision to out her mother into care after her condition deteriorated and she became more confused, which Jane said was traumatic:

There are currently over 92,000 people in Yorkshire and the Humber with dementia. It's an illness with no cure and therefore research is vital.

Alzeihmer's Research UK says the funding gap compounded by the Covid crisis has led to a 35% loss in income ordinarily used for research.

Alzheimer's is the most common type of dementia in the UK. Credit: PA

Dr Susan Mitchell, Head of Policy, at Alzeihmer's Research UK, said 1 in 3 researchers have left the field.

''That will have a devastating impact, those people have so many skills and experiences. It will be very difficult to replicate.''

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said they are working to encourage new research into the area.

"We want to make this the best country in the world to live with dementia and we have committed to significantly increasing research funding over a number of years to help improve detection and care. We're working to encourage new researchers into the area."